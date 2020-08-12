Withdraw your money from Binance faster during August

During the month of August, you will be able to withdraw your money much faster thanks to the latest Binance promotion for its users.

Exchanges and traders are an inseparable pair. If we do not have a trusted exchange that provides a quality service, we will never be able to take full advantage of our operations in the crypto market. Therefore, exchanges such as Binance are the true base of the world of cryptocurrencies, greatly facilitating operations with virtual currencies. Which is why, it is important that we have the opportunity to withdraw our money from Binance faster during August.

The exchanges in the crypto market

It is not an exaggeration to state that, if exchanges did not exist, it would be impossible to speak of a crypto market. And it is precisely these platforms that allow the establishment of communication channels between different Blockchain projects, on which the entire cryptocurrency community is based.

Thus, the tokens of all blockchain-based projects have the opportunity to be offered and bought within a market without any type of barriers or advantages. Allowing the users themselves to define the value of each virtual currency. Without the intervention of governments or large financial institutions of some kind.

Therefore, exchanges like Binance would provide the interface, opportunity, and information necessary for exchanging different cryptocurrencies with each other. Therefore, cryptocurrencies that today we consider a fundamental part of our community, such as Bitcoin Cash or XRP, got their opportunity thanks to these cryptocurrency exchange platforms.

Withdraw your money with Binance

For this reason, the excitement of the crypto community in front of the latest promotion of the main exchange in the market, Binance, is more than justified. Which will allow all clients who make withdrawals or deposits using British Pounds, to do so for free and faster. A promotion that will only be active until August 31.

The option to withdraw Fiat money faster is not new. Well, thanks to the alliance between Clear Junction and BCB Payments with Binance, users could now withdraw their sterling without having to wait the days that it usually takes any exchange to process a deposit or withdrawal request.

Being the novelty, in this case, the ability to use this fast money withdrawal option for free during the month of August. Which will undoubtedly lead to significant savings for traders using sterling. Who will not only receive or deposit their money much faster. They will also do so without having to spend a single pound on fees, thanks to the Binance offering.



