With these photos the actor celebrates the premiere date of his new series

The Big Bang Theory culminated in 2019 on the CBS network, and since then its main stars have been making their way into different projects. Fans have seen Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar taking on new film and TV productions, but Raj’s new cast on the show is leaving everyone shocked.

Last week, it was reported that the new crime series called Suspicion, starring The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar, had a scheduled premiere date of Friday, February 4, 2022 through the Apple TV + streaming platform. ; And now the comedy actor confirms it with his new publication on his official account on the social network Instagram.

Kunal Nayyar celebrated Suspicion’s premiere date with a post on Instagram. Fans are excited to see this comedy veteran take on a more dramatic role with this new series that promises to bring a lot of suspense to viewer screens when its episodes premiere.

Suspicion is about a high-stakes kidnapping investigation that soon affects multiple agencies around the world and threatens the lives of nearby innocent bystanders. In addition to Nayyar, the new series stars Uma Thurman as a prominent American businesswoman and the mother of the boy abducted from a New York City hotel.

The Big Bang Theory actor celebrates the premiere date of his new series

Details on the roles of the other stars of the Apple TV + series are unclear, but they include Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Rhys-Harries, and Angel Coulby. The actor of The Big Bang Theory, shared on Instagram the official photos of the series together with the promotional poster of the series that he will be starring in. This he wrote alongside the images:

“Here we go”.

Kunal Nayyar’s Post accumulated several thousand likes on the publication and also excited comments from friends and followers who are excited about this new work of the actor, in an environment different from The Big Bang Theory. The new series is based on an Israeli television series called False Flag, which won several awards and caused an international sensation in the television industry.