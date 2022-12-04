With The Release of New Documentary Series, Is Meghan Markle Planning to (Re-) Join Instagram?

The royal family of the United Kingdom has always strictly monitored its members on social networks. Everyone’s existence on global platforms has always been carefully monitored since their entry into the family as a senior member of the royal family. Just as it happened with the former American actress who became the Duchess of Sussex after marrying Duke Prince Harry. In order to maintain her imperial status in front of her subjects, Meghan Markle closed her Instagram account after her engagement to Prince Harry.

Are these signs hinting at Meghan Markle's return to Instagram? https://t.co/fVBtCCHHEz pic.twitter.com/3QzWtqGn8l — Vogue Australia (@vogueaustralia) November 23, 2018

Now that the couple has distanced themselves from the members of the royal family, they live a fairly quiet life according to their conditions. From surprising fans with an unexpected appearance on a date to adding sparks to the street for grocery shopping, they were refreshingly open to their fellow citizens. There are even rumors that the Duchess may return to social media in the near future.

Meghan Markle will return to Instagram as an influencer

Earlier this year, in August, Meghan Markle revealed her return to Instagram. When the mother of two spoke to The Cut, she wrote Top Secret: “I’m going back… to Instagram.” While many of us thought Markle was just fueling one of his countless troll rumors, in fact, it looks like it’s going to be true soon. All this sounds all the more confident that recent gossip also hints at the return of the Duchess.

Meghan Markle Teases a Return to Instagram After Giving Up Social Media 'Was a Big Adjustment' https://t.co/YVSXqQv4IR — People (@people) August 29, 2022

Deuxmoi, who is known as the most legitimate celebrity gossip account, took up his pen to share the news. On his blind subjects page, Revealmoi was shown an email sent to an anonymous ID with a crown emoji. The message in the post read that “the second half of this famous ginger will soon appear on social networks.” In addition, they were instructed to activate the influencer mode, since she is already taking PR.

Gossip account insiders also added that the fashion account they work for has just received a nice email. Reportedly, rumors began to circulate that now they can send her things, which was not allowed before. Although there was no explicit mention of Markle anywhere in the post, people firmly believe that this is none other than the Duchess. After the closure of her Archetypes podcast, this will be her next public digital appearance as an influencer.

Amid rumors of a second season and controversial documentary series, this could be another serious blow to those in Buckingham. Would you subscribe to Meghan Markle?