With the MIUI 12 update, users are experiencing setbacks!

MIUI 12 update was eagerly awaited by users, but this excitement remained on the crop. After installing the MIUI 12 update, users who said that their batteries were drained faster, also shared a number of problems related to it on social media. Specifically, users of phones such as the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9 reported a battery problem, while POCO F1 owners also suffer from the same issue.

MIUI 12 update problem drains users’ battery quickly

With software updates, you have shortened the battery life of Apple’s old phones, but now things seem to change. MIUI, Xiaomi’s Android-based user interface, offers many innovations to users with 12 updates.

In addition to these, Apple’s lowering of battery performance in older iPhones is now on the agenda for Xiaomi, but the phones that MIUI 12 came from are not that old. Again, this situation, in which users rebelled, is expected to be corrected with the software update.

To remind you, a similar situation was seen on the MIUI 11 side. This problem experienced by users of phones such as Xiaomi Mi 9T and Redmi K20 is now expanding its domain with the MIUI 12 update.

Some suggestions on the battery problem have also been published. According to one of these suggestions, the phone must first be reset after backing up. Apart from that, users are recommended to optimize the battery consumption. Nevertheless, users are also expected to have a stable update from Xiaomi to solve this problem.



