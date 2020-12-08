With the first day patch of Cyberpunk 2077, a different game will appear

The review embargo of Cyberpunk 2077, the most anticipated game of the year, was lifted yesterday evening and the only agenda of the game world is Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been released and developed by CD Projekt Red. The review embargo of the game was also lifted yesterday evening and the only thing that is being talked about in the game world is whether the game is good or bad.

Whether the game is good or bad is a situation that varies from person to person, but looking at the general comments, we can say that the majority of them love the game. For now, the only things that can be called bad in the game seem to be in-game bugs and performance issues. These are, as you can imagine, things that will fix with the update. Still, it is comforting to hear a statement by CD Projekt.

When a player asked Fabian Mario Döhla, one of the developers of the game, on witter, a comforting statement came from the developer. He said that with the next update on consoles, a completely different game will be presented. Since no one is playing the game at the moment except the game press, it will actually make no difference to normal players. It is also very interesting to have such a chaos for a game that has not come out. This shows us how big the audience the game has reached and how excitedly it is expected.

Likewise, with the first day patch that will come to the PC version of the game, it is said that many errors will be fixed and performance problems will be eliminated. It is already obvious that the game has no shortage of content. It is not quite right to criticize it for performance and mistakes, as the game is not official. On the official release day of the game, we can say that it deserves criticism if there are enough performance problems to really play the game or to spoil the taste.



