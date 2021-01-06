With the arrival of the Xbox Series S and X

In November of last year, Microsoft launched its two new consoles, the Xbox Series X and Series S. public. However, two months after the younger brothers arrived, did Xbox One stop making sense?

The answer to that question is quite simple: no. The last generation still has a number of features, in addition to continue receiving games for a long time, as always when a new console is launched on the market.

Below we present the main reasons that still justify the purchase of an Xbox One.

Games

The most important when deciding to buy a new video game are the games it offers, and the launch of a console does not usually impact the offer for previous generations. Although it is normal for developers to focus on the newest video game, the previous model continues to receive new games for quite a while.

Xbox One has already received the recent Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, for example. And it shouldn’t stop there. Far Cry 6 and Hitman 3 are some of the games that will arrive on the console in 2021, so, in addition to the entire collection already available, it should still be a while before the Xbox One catalog stops growing.

Xbox Live Gold

Microsoft’s subscription service is another advantage that Xbox One users will also be able to enjoy for a long time – the Xbox 360 continues to receive titles, for example. It is a good option for those who want to have a library always up to date, but do not really know where to start.

Subscribers have access to two games per month to download for free and to be able to play at any time. To do this, simply create an Xbox Live account and enjoy the games. Remembering that even after the game is removed from the service, users who downloaded it still have access, as long as their accounts are active.