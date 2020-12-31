With the arrival of the PS5, is it worth buying the PS 4?

With the arrival of the new generation of consoles, many must be wondering if it is still worth buying a PlayStation 4 video game, especially at a time when the rise in the dollar has had a significant impact on the Brazilian electronics market, and that each purchase must be studied very carefully.

Thus, it is extremely important to evaluate the cost-benefit, especially now that the PS5 console brings the entire game library already released on the PS4 and state-of-the-art technologies, such as 4K, 60 fps, Ray Tracing and a super fast loading, it can be seen as superior equipment in several aspects.

With all the evolution of the Sony console, doubt arises in the minds of consumers. With almost 7 years of release, is the Playstation 4 still worth it?

Is it worth purchasing a PS4?

Anticipating the mystery, it is possible to say that the PlayStation 4 is a console that deserves a place on your shelf. Just as many still have fun with older platforms, the PS4 is more than capable of entertaining, thrilling and delivering good results, including for other resources, such as broadcasting films and series, running external media and much more.

Despite being released a long time ago, the Sony video game has a satisfactory life, and continues to receive new games, software updates and more products on the market such as bundles, which appear as alternatives for the public who already want to buy the machine and have something to play with.

The Playstation 4 Advantages

The PlayStation 4 has a huge library of titles, certainly configuring as the largest volume of games ever released by Sony. And as if the large number of game genres and styles were not enough, the console features award-winning works and games considered the greatest hits of all time, such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The Last of Us franchise, GTA V, God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Another advantage is the time that the PS4 has in the market, which established a sufficient period for the optimization of the performance and performance of the console, now with hardware free from failures after several stability updates. This way, players have minimized bugs and crashes while taking advantage of the best versions of the console.



