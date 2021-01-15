With Snapdragon 888, vivo X60 Pro Plus

After presenting the new vivo X60 and X60 Pro in the last days of December to the Chinese market both with Exynos 1080 chip, now the manufacturer is preparing to launch the even more powerful version of the line with the arrival of the vivo X60 Pro Plus that already has a date checked.

In a publication on its social networks and in an invitation sent to the press, vivo confirmed that the new flagship will be officially presented on January 21st, Thursday of next week. In the poster the brand did not give further details about the design or specifications of the model.

Despite this, rumors and speculation already suggest that the flagship will hit the market equipped with Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 888 5G chip, a processor that will equip some of the main 2021 devices.

The X60 Pro Plus should also offer high-speed memories, including UFS 3.1 storage, and feature 55W fast charging, as well as a 120 Hz fluid refresh rate screen.

Perhaps the company will keep the design adopted in the X60 Pro, but now with a set of four rear cameras that offers a 50 MP main sensor with lenses manufactured in partnership with Zeiss. More information should come soon.