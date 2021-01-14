With portable design and projection up to 120 inches

Asus is announcing several new features at CES 2021 that promise to bring even more practicality and technology to the day-to-day, just like the new routers of the ROG line. Today, however, the solution promises to make a cinema anywhere with the ZenBeam Latte L1, a portable projector the size of a coffee cup with a minimalist design.

The ZenBeam Latte L1 has a fabric design that, according to Asus, gives a more “homey” feel to the device, which can easily be taken anywhere to project a screen up to 120 inches with a brightness of 300 lumens for up to 3 hours or 12 hours as a 10W portable speaker with Harman Kardon equalization, which is a big advantage close to your competitors.

Check out the presentation video of ZenBeam Latte L1:

In addition, the portable projector even has an internal app store so that you can use it as a smart TV and you can even connect with your cell phone to project the screen and thus watch the phone’s content in an enlarged way.

The ZenBeam Latte will be launched in the second quarter of 2021 in North America, but the price has not yet been released by Asus.