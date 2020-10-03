With or without Suárez, Atlético is the same

Atlético de Madrid and Villarreal drew 0-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano on the fifth day of La Liga, in a shallow match, few occasions for both teams and basically quite boring.

Diego Simeone’s team looks again with a lack of punch in attack and not even the incorporation of Luis Suárez has given them those variants in front to be a more colorful team.

It was a mostly tactical match, with a lot of possession in the center of the field and little in the areas. In the first half the rojiblancos, who barely shot on goal, had a timid opportunity in Luis Suárez’s boots, but their shot was loose and deflected. Mario Gaspar had that of Villarreal, with a long shot to which Jan Oblak responded well.

In the second half the trend was similar, except in the last minutes in which, after the changes in both teams, the areas were reached more, with an exchange of blows, without either team knowing how to open the scoreboard.

Atlético adds its second consecutive 0-0 draw after the one achieved in Huesca and has 5 points, and Villarreal reaches 8 points after two wins, two draws and a 4-0 defeat in Barcelona.



