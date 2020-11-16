With M Pokora, Christina Milian and Isaiah in Heaven!

Since the birth of her son Isaiah, M Pokora has lived on a small cloud. Alongside his darling Christina Milian, the singer is in heaven!

M Pokora and his partner Christina Milan are overflowing with happiness. On Instagram, the very famous French singer then appears alongside his darling, and his son Isaiah, on a paradise beach.

Very active on social networks, M Pokora is the delight of his millions of fans. And for good reason !

Every day, the Just Une Photo de Toi interpreter feeds her various accounts with exclusive content. With it, Internet users do not have time to be bored.

They follow the adventures of their idol en masse, in search of new nuggets. And yet, there is plenty to do!

M Pokora reveals everything about her daily life, to say the least, alongside her darling Christina Milian and their son, Isaiah. We love !

The star of the French song thus has nearly 3 million subscribers on Instagram, the platform on which he spends the most time.

And he just fed him a brand new, never-before-seen post!

M POKORA ENJOYS THE BEACH WITH CHRISTINA MILIAN AND ISAIAH

Not long ago, M Pokora therefore added a brand new video to her Instagram story. Something to delight his many fans.

The one who shares Christina Milian’s life thus appears on a paradise beach, alongside his partner and his son.

The decor is just beautiful! Internet users still can’t believe it … And neither do we.

M Pokora then took the opportunity to send a little message … To everyone! “Hello world,” he said with a red heart emoji.

We let you take a look at the singer’s Insta story!



