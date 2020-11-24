With just $ 1 you can invest in gaming companies

Surrounded by “square and distant” solutions, the investment market has a platform that leads people on a journey guided by an “automated mentor” since 2016, proposed by Warren, which now seeks to establish its presence in the Brazilian market. The broker launched funds targeted at game and technology companies, Warren Games and Warren Tech, both with zero management fee and expectations of raising R $ 50 to 100 million in 6 months.

Thomaz Fortes, CIO of the company, points out what are the obstacles found in traditional approaches: “For the investor in general, it is not so easy to allocate 100% in a fund abroad. To buy alone, you will have a certain job, a certain friction. You have to send money abroad, you have to pay exchange costs, you have to have a broker out there and select the assets to buy. And, through our vehicle, this process becomes easier “.

It is a vehicle that allows you to invest easily, because with R $ 1 you can invest

“You don’t need to know so much about the market and you can allocate it. Even for those who do, there is active, professional management behind the fund. In short: it is a fund with active management, easy to allocate abroad and at an affordable cost”, he explains Strong.

Why bet on these specific sectors? Fortes, motivated by passion and trajectory in the world of games, explains: “The gamer market is one of the largest in the world, as big as the film industry, and it keeps growing”. As for the technological area, he stresses that you can invest in companies like Netflix, Amazon, Google and Tesla.

“The financial market is also a game whose objective is to protect people’s assets, making them serious and real, in which it is necessary to maintain the ability to think, decide and act quickly, in what is perhaps the most complex competition in the world. “, he says.

Long-term plans

Such participation, even if modest, is a way to encourage initiatives that have already been successful with open capital. “The fund, in a way, discloses these companies to the financial market”, defends Fortes. As for the benefits generated for those who invest, the possibility of multiplying their own assets and the protection offered by the stock market against inflation are mentioned: “Imagine a company that has its costs increasing according to inflation and its prices and sales do not. Naturally , that company would cease to exist. That is why, in the market, when you want to protect yourself from inflation, you invest in real assets or assets really linked to the activity “.

Still, according to him, it is not a resource to be moved in a short period, citing that “longer horizons” are ideal, from 5 to 10 years. The guarantee of return, in any case, is certain: “If, by chance, we had to close the fund, the investor would have the shares in the fund, and those shares are bought in real assets. The person would get the money back. Until even if Warren had to close the doors it wouldn’t be a problem. The assets are there, the assets are there, they are on the stock market. “



