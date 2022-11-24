With Josh Duggar in jail, family Thanksgiving will look very different this year

Lots of changes are coming to the Duggar Thanksgiving.

As for the former “19 Kids and Counting” star, Josh will be spending his day with other inmates. At least it looks like he’s going to eat well. All prison systems have different holiday plans, but plentiful lunches are one component that many of them seem to have in common. When it comes to Josh Duggar’s prison system, prisoners will have both meat and vegetarian dishes, as well as desserts. You can view the full menu below.

Split turkey breast

baked ham

sweet potato casserole

cornbread dressing

vegetable lasagna

vegetarian meatloaf

green bean casserole

buns

holiday pies

cranberry sauce

It’s not fancy, but it’s a big enough spread with all the fixes. TMZ also looked at many other celebrities who are currently serving prison time (think Harvey Weinstein, R. Kelly). While different prisons have different menus, all menus have some kind of bird. Most prison systems offer turkey, but the publication also noted that R. Kelly (MCC Chicago) and former Cheer star Jerry Harris (FMC Lexington) serve Cornish chicken.

For Duggar, in addition to food celebrations, games and other events are planned in some prison systems. Some examples of this include “card tournaments, art contests, bingo, and film screenings.” It is unclear whether family visits are part of these proceedings.

Meanwhile, although the Duggar clan is known for its large family gatherings on holidays, there have been rumors of discord in recent months. Josh Duggar’s parents allegedly helped support his wife Anna and children in solving their eldest son’s legal problems. In addition, however, they also supported their son’s cause. Michelle Duggar even pleaded for “leniency” before Josh’s sentencing.

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth recently announced that they would not be spending Thanksgiving with their family, and instead she informed Instagram followers that they would be spending Thanksgiving in Dallas, Texas. Joy-Anna’s sister Ginger wrote a few days ago from California with her husband Jeremy Vuolo, although they may have gone on vacation.

To be honest, the only thing Jim Bob and Michelle said about Thanksgiving is that the patriarch of the Duggars plans to fast after gaining weight during recent travels. Thus, his vacation will certainly be very different from his son’s vacation, although for completely different reasons.

Josh Duggar is currently trying to appeal the verdict on charges of possession of child pornography.