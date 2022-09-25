With iOS 16.1 Apple eliminate annoying situation for iPhone users

In the beta version of iOS 16.1, Apple will launch a feature that AirPods Pro users have been waiting for for a long time. Accordingly, the touch control can now be turned off if desired to adjust the volume.

One of the features of the new AirPods Pro is the ability to increase or decrease the volume using touch sensors on each earphone. Although some users liked this feature, some users were dissatisfied.

In iOS 16.0.2, the current iPhone operating system, there was no way to disable this touch control. Listening to the requests of users, Apple has provided the opportunity, if desired, to disable touch control for AirPods Pro in beta version 16.1.

How do I turn on or off the AirPods Pro touch sensors in the iOS 16.1 beta?

For those who are concerned about changing the volume when putting on or taking off the AirPods Pro or attaching them to the ear, it is easy enough to disable the ability to adjust the volume by touching. Here’s what you need to do:

Log in to settings from your smartphone

Log in to the Accessibility page

Turn off the touch volume control (or turn it on if you want) on the AirPods Pro page.

What you need to do is simple. We can also customize the functions of the AirPods Pro functions, such as pressing and holding, as before on this page. For example, we can use the function of this function to activate active sound suppression, enable transparency mode, or activate Siri.

Currently, iOS 16.1 is available for developers and people registered in the Apple Open Beta program. Other users are expected to receive this update in October. With the new update, Apple users will have access to many other innovations, in addition to the AirPods Pro controls.