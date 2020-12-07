‘With iOS 14.2, iPhones Charge in Half an Hour’

IPhone owners of different models are reporting that they have started to experience battery problems after the iOS 14.2 update. According to users, the phone’s charge drops uncontrollably after iOS 14.2. Some phones charge very fast and get extremely hot. Apple did not make a statement on the subject.

iPhone owners, who started using the iOS 14.2 operating system, began to experience battery problems regardless of the model. According to the notifications from users, the iPhones with iOS 14.2 have maximized their battery consumption. Some users even say that in just half an hour, 50 percent of the battery is gone. Apple remains silent on the subject.

According to the notifications from users, the battery problem is mostly seen in models such as iPhone SE, iPhone XS, iPhone 7 and iPhone 6S. However, some users are reporting that they suffer from the same problem with newer models. According to some users who say that they unplug their phones while they sleep, the battery level of their phones is between 80 percent and 60 percent when they get up in the morning. What causes this problem is currently unknown.

iPhones charge faster than ever before

In some notifications from users, it is stated that there is an excessive heat during charging. Even more interestingly, the warmed up iPhone models were charging very quickly. In normal conditions, we can assume that warming is normal in case of high-speed charging, but users state that they are using a 5-watt charger. This brings to mind that a dangerous situation may occur. Fortunately, so far, there has been no news of any iPhone exploding after iOS 14.2.

Apple is already known to run on iOS 14.3. Moreover, the expectations are that this version will be released shortly. If you are also using an iPhone and you have not yet switched to iOS 14.2, you may prefer to wait a while longer. Because it is believed that Apple is aware of this situation and that the fix will be made with iOS 14.3.



