With iBeesoft you can recover your files in 3 steps!

Recovering accidentally deleted files can be critical nowadays. iBeesoft Free Data Recovery is one of the best solutions in this field.

Today, accidentally deleting any file can cause astonishing damage, while losing photos and videos results in the destruction of your old memories. So when you delete a file, is it irreversible? Nowadays, it is possible to recover data with various file recovery software, where even physically damaged disks can be recovered. iBeesoft Free Data Recovery is one of the software that stands out in this field thanks to both paid and free options.

File recovery is easy with iBeesoft Free Data Recovery!

The software, which allows file recovery without any technical expertise, completes the whole process in three steps. First you need to choose the type of lost file. After the scanning process, the files that can be recovered appear and you can choose the one you want and return it safely.

There are two different modes, fast and deep scanning. As you can imagine, when you switch to deep scan mode, a much more comprehensive search is performed on the disk you selected and your chances of recovering your data increase. In the second stage, when the scanning process is finished, users can preview their data and confirm it.

When you scan your disks or devices with any data recovery software, you usually come across 100s of files. At this stage, iBeesoft, which focuses on facilitating the work of users, provides the opportunity to quickly access the needed / wanted file with the filters it offers.

File system support: FAT, exFAT, NTFS, NTFS, NTFS5, ext2, ext3, HFS+

Operating system support: Windows 11 – 10 – 8 – 7 – XP

Although only Windows versions are among the supported operating systems, Mac computers are not forgotten. Thanks to the iBeesoft Data Recovery for Mac version, you can install the file recovery software on the Mac operating system.

Supporting dozens of different devices, file types and file systems from external disks to cameras and even floppy disks, iBeesoft Free Data Recovery allows file recovery up to 2 GB for free.

You can click here to download the application