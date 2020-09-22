With futuristic costumes, Fey turns around

Although at this time Fey planned to celebrate her 25 years as a singer, the project could not be fully carried out due to the COVID-19 pandemic; However, she has not stopped pleasing her fans through her social networks, now announcing her long-awaited new single.

For this, the singer published on her Instagram account one of her sexiest photos, in which she can be seen from the back, wearing transparent stockings, a black corset with which she wore her rear to the maximum and futuristic court shoes.

Fey accompanied the image with the message: “And if we find the perfect song to dance together… This Thursday 24th 9:00 pm”. A few days ago the artist gave a virtual concert, which was very well received by her fans.



