With foster kids and a tummy: Heather Ray-Young shines

Heather Ray Young (35) is soaring in family happiness. Having married Tarek El Moussa (41 years old) in October 2021, less than a year later she announced the joyful news: she is expecting a baby! And this is despite the fact that she was actually planning artificial insemination and wanted to postpone her plans for the baby for now. The couple is now increasingly looking forward to an unexpected child and together with Tarek’s children from his first marriage, Taylor and Braden, make up a happy family. Heather once again proudly presented her tummy in a family photo with Tarek and her adopted children.

In an Instagram post, the expectant mom lifts her black jumper, exposing her tummy. Tarek stands next to her, his left arm embracing his wife, and his right arm embracing his daughter. In front of the real estate mogul is his son Brayden. Everyone smiles happily at the camera. In the caption to the post, Heather wrote a long signature: “This week we felt our baby moving! It was the first time we felt his movements, and it was surreal.”

In fact, she was told that she probably wouldn’t feel her baby’s movements because of her anterior placenta. However, she and Tarek felt kicked while lying in bed last Sunday. “He kicked so hard, and he’s been kicking day and night ever since. It was all the more special because Tarek was with me when it first happened,” the Selling Sunset star said.