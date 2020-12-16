With Exynos! vivo X60 runs through GeekBench

With two weeks to go before the year ends, there is still a cell phone manufacturer that plans to launch new models in 2020. The vivo X60 has gone through GeekBench and had several of its technical specifications confirmed.

One is the presence of Samsung’s Exynos 1080 chipset. The smartphone will be the first to come equipped with the new mobile platform of the South Korean brand. The component also consists of the pioneer of the line having a 5 nm architecture.

As you can see in the image above, the CPU on the chip will contain eight cores. As announced last November, the Exynos 1080 will be based on the EUV FinFET process, with a 5G modem and an octa-core processor with a Cortex-A78 core at 2.8 GHz; three Cortex-A78 clocked at 2.6 GHz; and four Cortex-A55 at 2.0 GHz.

But there is other information revealed by the benchmark results. One is the presence of 12 GB of RAM in the device. The other is already coming with the native Android 11.

Other information

According to recent leaks, the device will still come equipped with three rear cameras of 48 MP + 13 MP (ultrawide) + 13 MP (depth), whose lenses will have ZEISS technology.

The launch of the vivo X60 is scheduled for December 29 in China, when it is also expected to reveal the most powerful model in the family, vivo X60 Pro.



