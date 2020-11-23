With Derek Shepherd’s return, his ratings soar

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy is surprising all fans of the show, but it is also bringing in more viewers for the story of Dr. Meredith Gray and the return of her late husband Dr. Derek Shepherd.

The return to the show of one of Grey’s Anatomy’s most beloved characters, who passed away a couple of seasons ago, appears to have raised the series’ ratings for season 17.

The surprise return of actor Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd added more than 3.09 million viewers, after three days of playback.

During the premiere of season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy, the numbers of viewers did not surprise so much, but the revelations of the return of the actor, the rating increased suddenly.

With the huge increase in viewership, the Grey’s Anatomy premiere registered 9.1 million viewers.

It only remains to wait how the story will unfold with Meredith who contracted COVID-19 and her dreams with her late husband, Derek Shepherd.



