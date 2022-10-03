With Cyberpunk 2077, players are getting better!

Cyberpunk 2077, released in 2020, but greatly disappointed the players, achieved great success in sales.

The weekly Steam bestseller list continues to be updated. For a long time, Valve’s portable console, the Steam Deck, mounted at the top, has recently been updated. At the moment, we see that Cyberpunk 2077, which was released at the end of 2020, but disappointed that it did not meet expectations, has come to the fore in recent weeks. Here’s the weekly Steam Bestseller list!

Steam’s Weekly Bestseller List

SteamDB, which stands out for its Steam data, has updated the bestseller list of the week. Accordingly, the Valve Steam Deck portable console was in the top last week. FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition, which debuted on September 30, 2022, took second place, and Need for Speed Heat, which debuted in 2020, took third place.

The fourth in the list is the standard version of FIFA 23, and the fifth is Cyberpunk 2077, which debuted in 2020 and did not meet the expectations created by players in the promotion process. The product, which has been largely freed from the bugs contained in the latest updates, has been in the top five in the SteamDB list for the past three weeks.

Here is the Steam bestseller list:

Steam Deck

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition

Thirst for speed heat

EA SPORTS FIFA 23

Cyberpunk 2077

BONELAB

Slime Rancher 2

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 edition for pre-order

Call of Duty: Modern War II

Call of Duty: Modern War II

Note: The reason why some games are listed twice can be explained by the fact that they are sold with different packages. Instead of entering package names here, the platform adds the same game to the list twice.

System Requirements Cyberpunk 2077

Proposed

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics Card: GTX 1060 6GB / GTX 1660 Super or Radeon RX 590

DirectX: version 12

Storage: 70 GB of free space

