With a thousand doubts, but with Sergio Ramos

Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid coach, his soul returned to his body a bit as he confirmed the recovery of Sergio Ramos to play the classic and assured that the captain is “one hundred percent” to play the game at the Camp Nou against him Barcelona.

“We know that Sergio is our captain and our leader, we are not going to risk anything because he is recovered and he will be with us. It’s about being one hundred percent and I think Sergio already is, “he said at a press conference confirming the presence of the central defender.

Among all the injuries and doubts that the merengue team has shown in recent weeks, in addition to the bad results, the return of Ramos is a real balm that will help to face the match against a rejuvenated Barcelona with the highest morale.

Sergio Ramos returned to group dynamics on the eve of the classic and completed training normally at Real Madrid City. He is recovered from the strong blow he suffered last Saturday on his left knee against Cádiz and that prevented him from playing the Champions League debut against Shakhtar.



