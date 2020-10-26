With a new Constitution they will not solve all problems

In a historic vote, Chileans bet this Sunday to leave behind the Constitution of the Augusto Pinochet era. And they did so by an overwhelming majority.

With 78% of the votes in favor of Approval, Chile began an unprecedented path that will lead it to draft a new Constitution through a constitutional convention formed by a joint group of men and women elected by popular vote.

The result of the vote sparked massive celebrations in Santiago, Valparaíso and other parts of the country, just a year after the social outbreak that, among other things, led to the convening of this consultation.

And to assess the meaning of what happened this October 25 in Chile, we spoke with Pablo Ruiz-Tagle, Dean of Law at the University of Chile and Doctor of Law at Yale University, United States.



