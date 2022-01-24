Witchfire Should Enter Early Access This Year

Witcfire is another one of those game cases that has been in development for some time and, apparently, far from being released. However, all is not lost, as the producer The Astronauts mentioned that the title will enter early access in 2022.

As for the release date, it still appears as something to be defined, implying that the studio still has a lot of work ahead of it to deliver the full version of the game that was announced to the public in 2017.

So far, Witchfire has been announced in versions for PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Are you excited to check out the game? Leave your message in the space below for comments.