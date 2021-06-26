WitcherCon: Event Dedicated To The Witcher Franchise Wins Trailer

WitcherCon: On July 9, 2021, an event titled WitcherCon will be held, dedicated to Netflix’s The Witcher series, as well as the franchise’s games and books. The goal is to gather fans of this magical universe, both video games and the series. The trailer of the event was released this Friday (25), by CD Projekt RED.

More details about WitcherCon

In the official account of the series on Twitter, the producers promised that the event will have news, exclusive releases and many surprises about the series, in addition to the presence of the cast.

In addition to the official teaser, the account also released the event’s official website.

WitcherCon will be a free broadcast, made available by both Twitch and YouTube. While more details on the schedule have yet to be revealed, the site already makes it clear that a new video game will not be released during the event, “but there are still plenty of reasons to follow along,” says the site.

Starring Henry Cavill, The Witcher series is based on the book and game franchise of the same name, following the wizard Geralt de Rivia on his mission to take care of Ciri, played by Freya Allan, a character who can save the world.

The series’ cast also includes Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, Anna Shaffer, MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Jeremy Crawford, Mahesh Jadu, Eamon Farren, Lars Mikkelsen and more. Although the recordings have already been completed, Netflix has yet to release a season 2 release date.

So, are you looking forward to WitcherCon? Leave your comment below and share the trailer on social media!