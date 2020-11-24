Witcher continues shooting after the break due coronavirus

The Netflix series has suffered the ravages of the pandemic, but the team is already filming the new adventures of Geralt.

The shooting of the second season of The Witcher is being bumpy. Not because the recording is running into intrinsic production problems, but because fiction has had to face the challenges of the coronavirus epidemic. When cases started to break out, those responsible had to stop filming, something that happened again recently. However, the characters created by Andrzej Sapkowski continue to adapt to the small screen, as filming has resumed, as reported by Redanian Intelligence.

Production restarted again last week at the Arborfield studios in London, a safety decision that had been made in advance for safety reasons. There, the team has built a huge city from the ground up. It is unknown whether or not the main cast headed by Henry Cavill was present when these sequences were recorded.

Yennefer and Geralt, together again

Redanian Intelligence published in early November, days before filming was halted again due to various infections, that Cavill and Anya Chalotra, who play Geralt from Rivia and Yennefer from Vengerberg, respectively, were seen filming near Frensham Little Pond. . Neighbors observed the presence of wagons and horses in the vicinity. This confirms, therefore, that both characters will meet again in the second season. Geralt and Yennefer have a torrid romance that began to take shape in the first season.

Netflix’s The Witcher is a series based on the acclaimed fantasy books written by the Pole Andrzej Sapkoswki. Although the fiction is not a direct adaptation of any of the books, it has the approval of the author, who collaborates as a consultant. The second season is still scheduled for 2021, without a specific release date yet.



