Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Causes Problems for PC Players

The next generation update of The Witcher 3 significantly improves the game, however, some PC players report problems.

The Witcher 3 new generation update is one of the biggest updates of the game. It brings with it a lot of graphical changes, quality of life updates and some other gameplay changes. However, it looks like it’s not smooth at all. Although the console version of the next-generation update of The Witcher 3 works well, the same cannot be said about the PC version. Whether it’s Steam reviews, Reddit or Twitter, various players complain about the poor performance of the game. Some mention performance and frame rate issues, while others say their games are crashing. Others have problems with DX12, as well as problems with ray tracing in the game.

What’s even worse is that it’s not because their computers are too weak to handle it. In fact, the opposite is true. Players with first-class gaming computers complain about the performance of the game even with 3080 video cards. Of course, this is not a feature of the next generation update. Thus, CD Projekt Red is working hard to fix the problems. Probably in the coming days we will see a patch that solves these problems.

If you don’t want to wait for a patch, then there are several ways to solve this problem. It seems that most of the performance issues are related to ray tracing, which they have implemented into the game. So disabling it should help make the game smoother. If that doesn’t work, players can also disable advanced hair rendering and even DLSS. If none of this works or you really just don’t want to solve potential problems, you can roll back your version of the game.