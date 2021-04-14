WisdomTree’s Bitcoin ETP is Listed on the German Stock Exchange

WisdomTree announced that it has listed its own sponsored Bitcoin product on Germany’s Xetra stock exchange. WisdomTree ETP, currently listed on Switzerland’s SIX exchange, was allowed to be listed throughout the European Union.

WisdomTree moved the physically secured Bitcoin product to Germany, according to the Expansion. Stock market products that track the value of an index or asset are known for their low cost and easy access to hard-to-reach assets.

“Regulations made it possible”

WisdomTree has recently managed to obtain the necessary permission to list its Bitcoin ETP across the European Union. “Since the day we set up WisdomTree Bitcoin, we have been trying to get it an EU passport,” said Alexis Marinof, the company’s European official. The developments on the regulatory side have now made this possible. ” said.

Institutional investors in the European Union will be able to jump into the Bitcoin world using WisdomTree’s stock market product. The size of ETP traded with the BTCW code was $ 372.8 million as of March 31.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the US started considering WisdomTree’s ETF application with CBOE BZX Exchange last Friday. The number of active ETF applications in the USA has increased to 8.