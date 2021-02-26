Winx legend: This series from the same universe

The Winx saga is successful. With its magical universe, the series was very popular. Other series in the same spirit are to be watched.

Thus, Stella, Bloom and Musa land on Netflix. The high school girls will then have to fight the burns. In a darker universe, they will be accompanied by new fairies.

Terra and Aisha will therefore come to the aid of their friends. With all their magical powers, the bad guys just need to behave. The tension will then intensify in Season 2 of The Winx Saga.

This new season is eagerly awaited by fans of the program. Indeed, other original fairies could be back. This full box should then continue.

THE SAGA WINX: TOP 5 SERIES FROM THE SAME UNIVERSE

First, The Vampire Diaries. This unproven series was created by Brian Young. He is also at the origin of The Winx Saga by the way.

Then, Riverdale is a safe bet. Renewed for a sixth season, the teen drama series tells the story of a bunch of friends.

Many mysteries make up the scenario. Just like The Winx Saga, the series can then be very dark. So fans of suspense should love it.

If you liked The Winx Saga, then don’t miss the adventures of Sabrina the Witch. In fact, Abigail Cowen appears in both castings at the time.

The Little Things series should appeal to any fan of teen drama. Again, the series takes place in a school. But not just any, a prestigious dance school.

Finally, The Office of Magical Affairs should be the delight of many. Like The Winx Saga, the characters in the series move between two worlds.

While waiting for season 2 of The Winx saga, fans will be able to wait while watching these 5 series. To be continued.