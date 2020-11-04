Winterfell interprets his war as one of the best he has seen

The end of Ramsay (Iwan Rheon) came in the highly praised episode of the sixth season “Battle of the Bastards”, which was a highlight for the battle scenes of Game of Thrones.

Iwan Rheon became the latest Game of Thrones star to share his thoughts on the controversial final season. First, Rheon admitted that he knew he wouldn’t please everyone, because it just isn’t possible.

“It was always going to be divisive. I don’t think it would be any other way, to be honest. Obviously, you can’t please everyone.”

Overall though, Iwan Rheon is counted among those who really enjoyed the Game of Thrones finale.

Iwan Rheon explained that he felt they made a very strong decision about where they thought the Game of Thrones season would go and he thinks they did and told the story very well.

Everyone has a say, and if Iwan Rheon enjoyed Game of Thrones season 8, it’s wonderful for him. There is rarely a definitive way to decide the quality of a program, as it ultimately varies from person to person.

Perhaps a greater distance between season 8 will change the perception of fans, or perhaps Game of Thrones will always remain a controversial topic. Still, Iwan Rheon considers himself a fan of the ending, and he’s certainly not the only one.



