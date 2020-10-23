Winter Soldier will reinvent Marvel characters

During his participation in the Script Apart podcast, screenwriter Derek Kolstad, who develops the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Disney + streaming, stated that somewhat forgotten characters from the first films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be reinvented in the episodes of production.

“It will be very cool,” he said on the subject. “I am very proud and honored with what is going to happen,” he added. Kolstad also said that secondary characters that had not been so prominent previously will be essential to give a necessary tone to the new production.

“Taking secondary characters and putting them in the main roles makes them all a lot nicer. They get more interesting, ”said the screenwriter.

Still during the interview, Kolstad listed some characteristics that some of these secondary characters have and that they can bring something positive to the stories. “There is more humanity, more desire, more suffering and they are also facing what they are,” he said. “We are putting them in layers and also reinventing them in a way that will change the structure of the narrative,” he added on the subject.

The expectation for the new Marvel series on Disney + is high precisely because of all the plots that can be addressed in it. The idea of ​​reusing characters that had a short stint in the movies is something that catches the eye and can work in an interesting way.

Derek Kolstad, however, did not say which characters would return, but fans are already speculating some names. Among them is Trevor Slattery, which was played by Ben Kingsley in Iron Man 3.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Daniel Bruhl in the cast. The series is scheduled to debut in 2021 on Disney +.



