Winter Sales On Steam: Don’t Miss Out On These Great Bargains

Steam hides some interesting bargains during its 2021 winter sale. Here are some of the highlights until January 5. The Winter Sale on Steam is a December classic. From Valve they offer a special discount campaign along with other promotions linked to community profiles. Among the new series of stickers, free stickers and badges, you can show off your holiday in front of your friends.

Unlike other more specific pieces, here we will focus on discovering you some of the great games that are at an attractive price. Black Mesa is a perfect example of the “bargain” known to all. For less than four euros you can with the most popular remake of Half-Life.

Steam winter sales 2021 bargains euro truck yakuza black mesa

Remember that these offers for the Steam winter sales will be available until January 5 at 19:00 (CET). Here we leave you with our selection:

Black Mesa for 3.74 euros (75% discount)

Arma 3 Apex Edition for 17.31 euros (74% discount)

Euro Truck Simulator 2 Essentials for 14.27 euros (76% discount)

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst for 1.99 euros (90% discount)

The Witcher 3: GOTY Edition for 9.99 euros (80% discount)

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition for 4.79 euros (84% discount)

Half-Life: Alyx for 24.99 euros (50% discount)

Hitman 2 Gold Edition for 17.99 euros (80% discount)

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut for 17.99 euros (55% discount)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps for 9.89 euros (67% discount)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for 14.79 euros (63% discount)

Batman: Arkham Collection for 8.99 euros (85% discount)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition for 7.49 euros (85% discount)

Yakuza 0 for 4.99 euros (75% discount)