Winter Sale on Steam: the best RPG deals

The Witcher 3, Skyrim Fallout 4, Disco Elysium… We selected the best Western RPGs and JRPG on sale in the Steam Winter offers.

As usual with the end of the year, Steam celebrates the Winter Sales, usually the most powerful of all those that exist throughout the year. In this way, until next January 5, thousands of games are currently with significant discounts, and if in previous days we have offered you some general discounts, in multiplayer games or even below 1 euro, today is the time to look the best offers in role-playing games.

In this way, both fans of the western RPG and the JRPG have a lot to put their glove on, or rather, their wallet. On the one hand, we find the great productions of recent years that are already common on the Valve platform sales, such as TES V: Skyrim, The Witcher 3 or Fallout 4, in addition to other more modest productions such as Divinity: Original Without II or the great and award-winning Disco Elysium.

Meanwhile, those who like the Japanese role have a good number of interesting titles, such as the fantastic Persona 4 Golden, Octopath Traveler, with 16-bit flavor, and for anime fans, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot.

Great deal RPG on Steam

In short, we are going to see the best role-playing games that we can enjoy at a reduced price thanks to these Steam Winter Sales:

Dark Souls III for 14.99 euros (75% discount)

South Park franchise for 20’23 euros (78% discount)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for 8.99 euros (70% discount)

The Elder Scrolls Online for 7.99 euros (60% discount)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition for 15.99 euros (60% discount)

Fallout 4 for 8.99 euros (70% discount)

Divinity: Original Sin II for 16’79 euros (60% discount)

Disco Elysium for 23.99 euros (40% discount)

Person 4 Golden for 15’99 euros (20% discount)

Octopath Traveler for 29.99 euros (50% discount)

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot for 23.99 euros (60% discount)

Kingdom Come Deliverance for 11.99 euros (60% discount)

Final Fantasy XV for 17’49 euros (50% discount)

Fallout: New Vegas for 2.99 euros 70% discount)

Dragon Age: Inquisition for 9.99 euros (75% discount)



