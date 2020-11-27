Winter Knockout:Fall Guys season 3 takes snow challenges

The developer Mediatonic officially announced on Thursday (26) the third season of Fall Guys, which will have the theme of winter and ice rinks. The revelation came through a community teaser, which had the support of 300 volunteers, on social networks, to be completely built.

As you can see in the image, the new Fall Guys season will feature countless skins with references to figures from freezing climates such as penguins, dolphins, snowmen, moose and more. In addition, significantly increasing the challenge of the levels, the Winter Knockout maps will feature huge slippery tracks and more.

HUGE SHOUT OUT to everyone for working together and completing this puzzle! I'm pleased to announce the theme of #FallGuysSeason3 is… ❄️ Fall Guys: Winter Knockout ❄️ Or, as I personally like to call it: ❄️ Fall Guys goes brrr ❄️ https://t.co/uH7BAT6kjG pic.twitter.com/J7IJdb3rhn — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) November 25, 2020

So far, nothing has been reported about the expected arrival of new content, as well as spoilers about stages and obstacles.

Fall Guys is available for PS4 and PC.



