Winter 2020 time change on mobile phones

There are two times in a 12-month period when we have to change the Clock time. In Spring it is time to move the hands forward, and therefore sleep one hour less; In Autumn it is time to delay it, and regain that hour of sleep that they took from us months before. It is the so-called Time Change or Light Saving Time, established by a European directive in order to make better use of the hours of sunlight, which results in less electricity consumption.

Make better use of light and resources

Most EU Member States have a long tradition of daylight saving time, which can be traced back to the oil crisis of the 1970s, or even to World War I or II. At the time, the provisions on daylight saving time were primarily aimed at saving energy. However, there were also other objectives such as road safety, the increase in leisure opportunities derived from the extension of the days or, simply, the adaptation to the practices of neighboring countries or the main trading partners.

It should also be noted that the availability of daylight varies depending on the geographical location of the EU Member States. Throughout the year, northern Member States such as Finland experience a significant change in daylight availability, characterized by winters with few daylight hours and bright summers with short nights. In the southernmost Member States, the distribution between day and night hours hardly changes during the year. This element is an important factor in the annual tirade of whether or not this practice should be maintained.

The Time Change problem? That twice a year we must adjust the biorhythm because even if it is simply 1 hour more or 1 hour less, things like the timing of meals or sleep completely unbalance us. Tonight, from October 24 to 25, the time will officially change and at 3 in the morning it will be 2, delaying 1 hour. But what about all the electronic gadgets we have at home? Will they adjust on their own? Do we have to adjust them?

Computer

In the case of PCs, there will be no need to worry, since systems such as Windows, MacOS or Linux automatically adjust to the prevailing time. In fact Windows usually warn with notifications in the space of your clock and the date to warn that the time will be modified soon. Therefore, when we turn them on we will see that they are already adjusted and synchronized with the winter time.

Mobile phones

Something similar happens with smartphones, since we will not have to make manual adjustments of any kind because the time change will be assigned to them by the mobile network itself. As when we travel to a foreign country and we notice when we arrive that the phone connects to the local network and shows us the local time of the country, tomorrow when we wake up the phone clock will be set, and the time it shows will be the correct time -Even though the wristwatch you wear and have not adjusted yet says otherwise.

And if it does not do it over the mobile network, it will do so as soon as it connects via Wi-Fi or data to the Internet. However, one piece of advice: if our smartphone is imported and we have, for example, an iPhone that we bought in the United States or a Xiaomi that comes from Japan, check that the change has been made effective. In the case of wearables such as smart watches, it will be enough to synchronize them via Bluetooth with the mobile, and thus we save on modifying them manually.

If you want to check it, you can go to the mobile settings and make sure:

– Android: Settings> Date and time or System> Date and time> Automatic date and time (activate it if this option is off)

– iOS: Settings> General> Date and Time> Automatic Adjustment (activate it if this option is off)



