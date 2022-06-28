Winona Ryder felt she was living in an “Interrupted Life” after Johnny Depp broke up: “I didn’t take care of myself”

Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp. Steven Lovkin/Shutterstock; Evelyn Hockstein/AP/Shutterstock

A difficult time. Winona Ryder said that she was very hurt after breaking up with ex-fiance Johnny Depp in 1993.

Winona Ryder through the years: from “Beetlejuice” to “Very Strange Cases”

“It was my girlfriend, interrupted from real life,” the 50—year-old star of the TV series “Very Strange Things” told Harper’s Bazaar in an article published on Tuesday, June 28, comparing her mental state at that time with her 1999 film, which tells about the lives of several girls. in a psychiatric hospital in the late 1960s. In the film, Ryder played Suzanne, who was hospitalized after a nervous breakdown and an attempt to commit suicide.

Although the “Edward Scissorhands” star did not go into details about her struggle, she said that her colleague in the film “The Age of Innocence” Michelle Pfeiffer was a source of support in her difficult times. “I remember Michelle saying: “It will pass.” But I couldn’t hear it,” Ryder recalls. “I’ve never talked about it. There is a part of me that is very personal. I have, like, a place in my heart for those days. But for someone younger who grew up on social media, it’s hard to describe.”

Stars Who Have Struggled with Mental Health Issues

Eventually, with the help of an “incredible therapist,” Ryder was able to heal by imagining that she was gentle towards a younger version of herself. “I remember playing this character who is being tortured in a Chilean prison [in the House of Spirits],” the star of “Little Women” recalled. “I was looking at these fake bruises and cuts on my face [from filming], and it was hard for me to imagine myself as this little girl. “Would you treat this girl the same way you treat yourself?” I remember looking at myself and saying: “That’s what I do with myself inside.” Because I just didn’t take care of myself.”

All the pressure and scrutiny came to a head in 2001 when Ryder was arrested for shoplifting at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills. “I definitely backed off,” she said. “I was in San Francisco. But I haven’t received any offers either. I think it was a very mutual breakup.”

She continued: “It’s so interesting when you look at the early noughties. It was a cruel time. There was a lot of meanness… And then I remember coming back to Los Angeles and – it was a hard time. And I didn’t know if that part of my life was over.”

Earlier, Ryder spoke about the impact of the arrest on her career. “Psychologically, I must have been in a place where I just wanted to stop,” she told Porter magazine in August 2016. — I won’t go into the details of what happened, but it wasn’t what people think. And it didn’t look like the crime of the century! But it gave me the time I really needed when I went back to San Francisco and got back to things that… honestly, I had other interests.”

Winona Ryder’s Most Iconic Movie Roles

Star Heather was not advised to spend time away from Hollywood, although in the end she realized that at that time it was the best choice for her. “People said to me, ‘Oh, you have to do this or that, and you have to keep working, otherwise people will forget about you,'” Ryder recalled. “But I’ve learned not to listen to those voices.”