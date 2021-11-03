Winning on ‘Show Champion’, SEVENTEEN Takes Home the Third Trophy for the Song ‘Rock With You’!

This boy group made by Pledis Entertainment has again added a collection of winning trophies for their latest song, ‘Rock With You‘.

Today, November 3, 2021, SEVENTEEN is also a candidate for the winner of the ‘Show Champion’ music program for the first week of November 2021.

With their latest song, ‘Rock With You‘, SEVENTEEN managed to excel with a score of 5310 points, beating 4 other candidates, including NCT 127, IU, aespa and BOL4.

With this victory, SEVENTEEN has won 3 trophies for the song ‘Rock With You‘.

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN and fans, CARAT on their win for ‘Rock With You‘ on ‘Show Champion’!