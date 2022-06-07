Winning Money in the Bank is the Perfect Solution for Cody Rhodes’ Injury

Cody Rhodes injured his pectoral muscle before the Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins, but winning the Money in the Bank 2022 portfolio could be the perfect outcome for both him and WWE, despite this long-standing illness. The American Nightmare was widely covered after returning to the company at WrestleMania 38, so the injury became a serious test for both the performer and the federation. However, this is not the first time Vince McMahon has had to change position due to injury.

After leaving AEW and returning to WWE, Rhodes became a real lure on television. His feud with Rollins has been the focus of attention at the last two premium live tournaments, and the pair had a great match at WrestleMania 38 to boot. The act of fighting, despite being badly injured in Hell In A Cell, was brave, and the audience now seems even more on his side than they were heading to the premium live event. If the goal is to get Cody as far away as possible, then WWE can consider that mission accomplished.

Judging by when wrestlers managed to recover from chest muscle surgeries in the past, Rhodes will most likely have to lie on the shelf for at least four months. John Cena has returned after such a long rehabilitation, but most performers miss more than six months after the procedure. That’s why letting him win money in the bank with one healthy hand makes a lot of sense. This would allow Rhodes to hover around the main event stage without physical wrestling matches. He could pose a threat to the title with his arm in a sling; but only this briefcase gives him the opportunity to do so. No viewer will believe that Rhodes can beat Roman Raines or even Riddle with a torn rib cage. However, the fans could support him by cashing in and holding the champion after a lengthy and physical match.

Time shakes out pretty well. It is reported that he is undergoing the procedure on June 8, which gives him a little less than a month to recover before the “Money in the Bank” takes place on July 2. It’s a quick turnaround, but this is a man who has just had a “Hell in a Cell” match with a torn rib cage – meaning that asking to enter and climb the stairs seems like a minor request compared to her. Rhodes could not take part directly in SummerSlam on July 30, but Raines is likely to defend the championship at this stage. And Cody, with his shiny new briefcase, will pose a threat without lifting a finger.

After that, the next major premium WWE live event that isn’t Clash At The Castle or Crown Jewel is Survivor Series, which will take place in late November-or five months after Rhodes’ surgery. Being offended is not ideal, but if Rhodes was the planned winner of the “Money in the Bank” contract concluded this week, then there really is no need to deviate from these plans. This simple green briefcase prop allows him to be a threat to Raines or someone else without actually fighting- which is the ideal scenario when he recovers from a chest injury.