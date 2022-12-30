MBC has celebrated the top dramas and actors of 2022!

On December 30, MBC held the 2022 MBC Drama Awards to honor the network’s dramas from the past year.

This year’s Daesang (Grand Prize) went to Lee Jong Suk, marking the second of his career after his win for “W” in 2016.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Daesang (Grand Prize): Lee Jong Suk (“Big Mouth”)

Drama of the Year: “Big Mouth”

Top Excellence Award (Miniseries): Yook Sungjae (“The Golden Spoon”), YoonA (“Big Mouth”)

Top Excellence Award (Short-Form or Daily Drama): Park Ho San (“Boar Hunt”), Lee Seung Yeon (“The Secret House”)

Best Character: Choi Won Young (“The Golden Spoon”)

Best Couple: Lee Jong Suk and Yoona (“Big Mouth”)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Hwang Geum Bong (editing director)

Excellence Award (Miniseries): Kim Young Dae (“The Forbidden Marriage”), Hyeri (“May I Help You?”), Park Ju Hyun (“The Forbidden Marriage”)

Excellence Award (Short-Form or Daily Drama): Seo Ha Joon (“The Secret House”), Sooyoung (“Fanletter, Please“)

Best Supporting Actor: Lee Chang Hoon (“Tracer”), Ye Soo Jung (“Boar Hunt”)

Best New Actor: Lee Jong Won (“The Golden Spoon”), Yeonwoo (“The Golden Spoon”), Kim Min Ju (“The Forbidden Marriage”)

Congratulations to all the winners!