Winners of the Build Film Awards 2022

At the Brit Film Awards 2022 ceremony, some of the best in cinema this year were awarded!

On October 6, the 31st Build Film Awards ceremony was held in Busan. The Bodil Film Awards are presented by the Busan Ilbo newspaper and are usually held during the Busan International Film Festival, which started on October 5 this year. Kim Nam Gil and Suyoung from Girls’ Generation were the hosts of the drama. Events.

“The Decision to Leave” won a total of five awards, including Best Film, Best Actor and Best Actress. “Hansan: The Rising Dragon” won three awards, and Lee Jung Jae’s directorial debut “The Hunt” won the Best New Director award.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Best Film: “The Decision to Leave” (dir. Park Chang Wook)

Best Director: Kim Han Min (“Hansan: The Rising Dragon”)

Best Actor: Park Hae-il (“The Decision to Leave”)

Best Actress: Tang Wei (“The Decision to Leave”)

Best Supporting Actor: Im Sivan (“State of Emergency”)

Best Supporting Actress: Lee Soo-kyung (“Miracle: Letters to the President”)

Best New Director: Lee Jung-jae (“The Hunt”)

Best New Actor: Lee Hyo Jae (“The Good Man”)

Best New Actress: Choi Song-eun (“Ten Months”)

Best Screenplay: Jeong Wook (“The Good Man”)

Best Cinematography: Kim Ji-yong (“The Decision to Leave”)

Best Music: Cho Yong Wook (“The Decision to Leave”)

Best Production Designer: Jung Seong-jin, Jung Chul-min (“Hansan: The Rising Dragon”)

Yu Hyun Mok Film Arts Award: Director Lee Ran Hee (“Vacation”)

Popular Star Award (male): Ben Ye Han (“Hansan: The Rising Dragon”)

Popular Star Award (female): Lee Ji-eun (AyU) (“Broker”)

Congratulations to all the winners!