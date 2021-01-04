Winners of the 2020 Steam Awards Announced

Steam announced the winners of the 2020 Steam Awards, where the best of 2020 were determined by the players. Developed by Rockstar, Red Dead Redemption 2 was named “Game of the Year” in 2020, although it was released in December 2019.
It is possible to say that the most prominent games of 2020 really stand out in the 2020 Steam Awards, where the nominated games compete in 11 different categories. However, as many ambitious games met with gamers in late 2020, Red Dead Redemption 2, released in December 2019, did not receive any awards for the same reason that it was selected as the “Game of the Year” in 2020.
Red Dead Redemption 2 was the game of the year in 2020, according to Steam players
Red Dead Redemption 2 surpasses Hades and Doom Eternal to win the Game of the Year award while CS: GO Among Us; Fall Guys, Sea of Thieves; Death Stranding, Control; Apex Legends, Crusader Kings III; Doom Eternal, Halo; SIMS 4 succeeded in being the best in its category by leaving Microsoft Flight Simulator behind.
Winners of 2020 Steam Awards determined by the players
Game of the Year
Red Dead Redemption 2
VR Game of the Year
Half Life: Alyx
Sustained by Love
Counter Strike: Global Offensive
Better With Friends
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Most Innovative Gameplay
Death Stranding
Outstanding Story-Rich Game
Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Game You Suck At
Apex Legends
Superior Visual Style
Ori and the will of the Wisps
Best Soundtrack
Doom Eternal
Sit Back and Relax
The SIM 4