Winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics Announced

Winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics have been announced. This year’s Nobel Prize in Physics went to three separate scientists. Scientists were awarded this award for their work on black holes and space observation.

The Nobel Prizes, considered one of the most prestigious awards in the world of science, started to find their owners this year as well. Roger Penrose for his work on black holes and Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez for discovering a supermassive object in the center of the Milky Way won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics.

According to the statement made by the Nobel committee, Dr. Using some ingenious mathematical methods, Roger Penrose proved that black holes were a direct result of Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity.

Dr. Reinhard Genzel and Dr. Andrea Ghez leads a scientific team that studies a region at the center of our galaxy called Sagittarius A *. Two scientists have discovered a way to observe the center of the Milky Way through interstellar gas and dust, discovering a supermassive object at the center of the Milky Way and was awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics.

Of the Nobel prizes that have not yet been announced, the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry will be awarded tomorrow, the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday, the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, and the 2020 Nobel Prize in Economics on Monday next week.



