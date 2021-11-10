WINNER’s Mino will make his acting debut with Yoo Ah In and Go Kyung Pyo in the new Netflix film ‘Seoul Vibe’!

One of the members of the boy group WINNER, Mino got an extraordinary opportunity to make his acting debut with veteran South Korean actors.

Through Netflix today, November 10, 2021, it is said that Song Mino will appear in the Netflix film titled ‘Seoul Vibe‘.

Having started filming in August 2021, WINNER’s Mino is known to immediately join to participate in the preparation of the film ‘Seoul Vibe‘.

Mino’s debut was also even more special because veteran South Korean actors such as Yoo Ah In and Goo Hyung Pyo also starred in the film.

Set in the 1988 Seoul Olympics, ‘Seoul Vibe‘ tells the story of a major robbery and car chase on the streets of Seoul. WINNER’s Mino will play the enemy character of Yoo Ah In.