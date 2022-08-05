WINNER’s Kim Jin Woo will make his acting debut through drama Delivery Man

Good news for WINNER fans, because Kim Jin Woo will finally be making his debut in acting.

According to reports from South Korean media on Friday (05/08), Kim Jin Woo will star in the latest drama entitled Delivery Man.

Kim Jin Woo will play a character named Lee Dong Wook, a man who has an idol-like visual and has an unpredictable nature.

Delivery Man itself is a drama that tells the story of a taxi driver who provides services to ghosts.

The drama Delivery Man will star Yoon Chan Young from the All Of Us Are Dead series and Minah Girl’s Day as the main character.

Are you ready to welcome Kim Jin Woo’s debut as an actor in the drama Delivery Man?