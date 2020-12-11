Winklevoss Twins Reveal Why Bitcoin Price Is Rising

The Winklevoss brothers, founders of Bitcoin investors and cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, told CNBC that the current Bitcoin bull run is different from its predecessors. The Winklevoss twins showed that this was due to institutional investors buying large amounts of BTC.

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, early Bitcoin investors, had a conversation with CNBC as part of the Singapore Fintech Festival. Cryptocurrency investor Gemini stated that informed investors are part of the Bitcoin rally this year; They said this one is leaving from previous bull runs. With his statements, Tyler Winklevoss showed the reason for the increase in the price of Bitcoin as both institutional and informed investors.

There are ‘super sophisticated’ investors investing in Bitcoin

Tyler Winklevoss, one of the founders of the crypto currency exchange Gemini, cited names such as Paul Tudor Jones and Stanley Druckenmiller, whom he called “super sophisticated”, saying “the type of investor is very different in this bull run”. Tyler Winklevoss said the rally this time was not driven by retail investors.

“This most sophisticated and wealthy segment is quietly buying Bitcoin. This is not a FOMO issue, so it’s very different from 2017. These names, companies, investors were not in the Bitcoin industry at that time. ”

Tyler Winklevoss, co-founder of the Gemini exchange with his twin brother, saw these rich and experienced investors’ Bitcoin as an asset to protect against inflation; expressed that they believe that he can dethrone gold.

“Public companies like Square and MicroStartegy transfer their treasury reserves to Bitcoin. Because they are worried about inflation with the upcoming money printing and incentive policies.

They are behind their $ 500,000 forecast

The brothers Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss reiterated that they think the bitcoin price could reach $ 500,000 in the next 10 years. Cameron Winklevoss spoke of Bitcoin as a better new store of value than gold. Cameron Winklevoss said he predicts the BTC price will be 25 to 40 times more valuable than today.

Repeating his brother’s words, Tyler Winklevoss added that even $ 500,000 is a “modest estimate” for Bitcoin. While Tyler Winklevoss compares the gold top model for Bitcoin, he also stated that with BTC becoming a widespread payment network, there will be no limit for the price increase. While the bitcoin price reached almost $ 19,900 this month, breaking the 2017 record according to many exchanges; Currently, it is around 17 thousand 800 dollars with a decrease of more than 8% in the last 7 days.



