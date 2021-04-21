Wings of Fire: Ava DuVernay to produce animated series on Netflix

Wings of Fire: Filmmaker Ava DuVernay will launch another project on Netflix. This time, the streaming giant ordered an animation series based on the fantasy books Wings of Fire (by Wings of Fire, in Portuguese), by writer Tui T. Sutherland. The production comes from DuVernay, with ARRAY Filmworks and Warner Bros. Animation.

Each episode should be about 40 minutes long. In addition to DuVernay, Justin Ridge, Dan Milano and Christa Starr will act as showrunners and executive producers with scripts signed by the latter two. The production team will also be supervised by Tui T. Sutherland, Sam Register and Sarah Bremner.

The plot of the animated series will be set against the backdrop of a war going on in the epic world of Pirria. There, according to a certain prophecy, five young dragons will appear to end the bloodshed and bring peace back to earth.

Created and trained in secret, the group formed by Clay, Tsunami, Glory, Starflight and Sunny embarks on an electrifying adventure that will leave them facing the many secrets and mysteries that surround their past.

Ava DuVernay is excited about the production of a new Netflix series

Through an official statement, Ava DuVernay stated that she was already looking forward to starting to develop the world of Tui Sutherland. “This elegant saga is full of wisdom, exploring ideas of belonging, prejudice and community,” she said.

Melissa Cobb, vice president of original animations at Netflix, said she was proud of the team led by the filmmaker. “Wings of Fire promises to be a must-see event for the whole family,” she argued.

For now, the series has not had its release date announced by Netflix.