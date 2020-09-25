Windows XP and Server 2003 source code leaking

The code for Windows XP and other Microsoft operating systems was leaked online. According to Bleeping Computer, a torrent with 43 GB of data on different versions of the OS is being distributed on the online forum 4chan.

In addition to Windows XP SP1, Windows Server 2003 would also have been leaked recently. The torrent that includes data from the systems also comes with the code of other editions of the OS that have already appeared online, including editions of the late MS DOS.

According to Bleeping Computer, the hackers are also distributing conspiracy videos about Bill Gates in the same compilation, but they bring a separate folder with Windows XP and Server 2003, which had not yet leaked. Below, you can see the systems that had the code spread in the online forum:

Windows XP

Windows Server 2003

MS DOS 3.30

MS DOS 6.0

Windows 2000

Windows CE 3

Windows CE 4

Windows CE 5

Windows Embedded 7

Windows Embedded CE

Windows NT 3.5

Windows NT 4

Should I worry?

The source code is the heart of the operating system and the leak can offer tools for creating new threats that work on the OS. However, it is worth mentioning that all software that is running on 4chan is already old and has fallen into disuse.

The most worrying case is Windows XP, which already has two decades of life, but still has a strong user base. In this case, the tip for those with the old operating system is to upgrade to a newer platform. After all, the OS has not received support from Microsoft in the domestic edition since 2014, while the latest edition of the software was discontinued in 2019.

It is worth remembering that this was not the only recent leak involving Microsoft. In the first half of the year, the full source code for the original Xbox also showed up on the internet.



