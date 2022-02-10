Windows Will Have More Open App Store With New Microsoft Policy

Microsoft announced a set of best practices called “Open App Store Principles” for the Windows app store and the company’s next-generation gaming marketplace. The move is aimed at calming tempers over its recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard — distancing the company from its rivals (Google and Apple) that face lawsuits over restrictions on its app stores.

According to the official statement, the company wants regulators and the public to know of its commitment to adapt to these new laws. Microsoft says the principles are “based on app store legislation that is being considered by governments around the world,” including the United States and the European Union.

The principles were divided into four main pillars. In them, Microsoft commits to:

Quality, security, protection and privacy: with privacy controls and support for all developers;

Accountability: Keeping your own apps to the same standards as third-party apps without using private analytics data for competition;

Fairness and transparency: applying consistent and transparent moderation rules;

Developer’s Choice: where developers are free to not use Microsoft’s payment system for in-app purchases without being harmed; will not need to provide more favorable terms to the company and all communication about offers will be done directly with the developers.