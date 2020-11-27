Windows surprise for Mac family with Apple M1 processors

Apple has taken a big step in the world of technology by introducing its new ARM processor Mac series. There was some uncertainty about the Windows operating system when developers were making their applications ARM compatible. A Twitter user ran Windows with the Apple M1 Mac.

Run Windows operation with Apple M1 Mac

The fact that the manufacturers offer different technologies to users with radical lands brings some problems. Asus, which decided to use an Intel Atom processor in the smartphone market, was criticized by users due to the failure of some applications in the Android operating system.

Known for its pioneering in many technological steps, Apple brought a new breath to the laptop market by introducing the ARM processor Mac family. Benchmark tests with the Apple M1 processor were able to put a smile on the faces of many users.

Twitter user Alex Graf posted a message stating that he was running a Windows operating system on the Apple M1 processor. “Who said Apple Silicon processors don’t run Windows operating system properly? Pretty fast here. ”Used expressions.

Graf, providing a reference link for Qemu patches, underlined that the WindowsARM64 version runs x86 applications without any problems. He also announced that he managed to install the Windows ARM64 Insider Preview version with the Hypervisor framework.

https://twitter.com/_AlexGraf/status/1332081983879569415



