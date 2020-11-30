Windows successfully ran on Mac computer with Apple M1

Craig Federighi, Apple’s vice president of software engineering, said that the ARM version of Windows 10 can run on Macs with an Apple Silicon M1 processor, but it is up to Microsoft. A developer virtualized the ARM Windows version and made it work successfully on the M1 Mac computer. Moreover, according to the developer, the performance is also at a very good level.

According to the 9to5Mac site, Microsoft’s current license does not allow the ARM version of Windows 10 to be used by Apple because it is not preinstalled. Microsoft also did not give any information about whether Windows 10 can be run on ARM Macs via Boot Camp software.

However, the performance of the Apple M1 processor on Mac computers may change Microsoft’s Windows ARM policy. Meanwhile, a developer named Alexander Graf did some tricks to run a virtualized version of the operating system on his M1 processor Mac computer. It works pretty fast, he said.

Also, Graf says, “Windows ARM64 can run x86 applications really well. Not as fast as Rosetta 2, but close. ” said.

Graf achieved this by virtualizing it via Hypervisor.framework and running the Windows ARM64 Insider Preview, 8-Bit says. This framework allows users to interact with virtualization technologies in the user’s area without having to write core extensions (KEXTs), according to Apple.

Moreover, a special patch to the QEMU virtualizer was required. QEMU is an open source machine emulator and virtualizer. It is known for “almost achieving native performance” by running guest code directly on the host CPU. Therefore, it goes without saying that only ARM-powered operating systems can be perfectly virtualized on an ARM machine like M1 powered Macs.

Graf says his path could be easily recreated. However, he also states that this does not offer a completely stable system. Users who want to buy from Apple’s new Mac computers with M1 processors and try the Graf’s path can find details and steps to follow here. However, for most users, it would be best to use CrossOver or wait for official Parallels support.



